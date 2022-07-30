Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FIDU opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

