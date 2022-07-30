Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 14,130 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,292,451.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,839 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.23.

On Thursday, July 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $2,170,760.64.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $718,410.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $848,312.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $164.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

