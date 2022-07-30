Coursera’s (COUR) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,898,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

