Cowen Reaffirms Maintains Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Cowen reissued their maintains rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.74. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.