Craig Hallum Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $12.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 153.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 170,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,647,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

