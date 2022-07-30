Credit Suisse Group Trims Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price to CHF 68

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 84 to CHF 68 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

