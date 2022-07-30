Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

