Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CPG opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 391,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,097,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 92,820 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 655,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

