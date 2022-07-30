CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.13 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

