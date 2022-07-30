Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,500 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 1,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Forestar Group Price Performance
NYSE:FOR opened at $13.84 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $688.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.