Daniel C. Bartok Purchases 1,500 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 1,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FOR opened at $13.84 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $688.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

