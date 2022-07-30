Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.14.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

