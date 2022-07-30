Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT Lowered to €10.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

