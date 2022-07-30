Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Buys A$103,950.00 in Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) Roberts acquired 35,000 shares of Djerriwarrh Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.97 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,950.00 ($72,187.50).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Djerriwarrh Investments’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

