easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.73) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.55) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

easyJet Price Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 425.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 522.11. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 873 ($10.52). The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

easyJet Company Profile

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

