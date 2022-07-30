Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ WAVE opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
