Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ WAVE opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.