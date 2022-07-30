Edward W. Moore Sells 2,108 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.