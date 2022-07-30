Emfo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Emfo LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 130,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
