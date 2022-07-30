Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $287.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

