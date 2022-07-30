Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $217.00 at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.61.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

