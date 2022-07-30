Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $265.00 at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.61.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

