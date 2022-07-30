Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

EPD opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

