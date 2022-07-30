Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,384 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $47,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Shares of MCO opened at $310.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.33. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

