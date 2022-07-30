Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,543 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nucor worth $60,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Insider Activity

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

