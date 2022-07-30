Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Equifax worth $53,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

