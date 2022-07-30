Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Exicure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $1.62 on Friday. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exicure will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exicure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 1,472,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $279,703.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,333.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Exicure by 206.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

