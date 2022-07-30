Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

