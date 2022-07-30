FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,297 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.