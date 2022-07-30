FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

