FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Criteo by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Criteo by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Criteo by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.92. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

