FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,998 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $36.09 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

