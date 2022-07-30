FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,426 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,567,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

