FDx Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $237.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.03 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.