FDx Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $227.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

