FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $260,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,375 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

