FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $260,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Trading Up 5.2 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
