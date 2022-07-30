FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.