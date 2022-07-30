FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Itron by 34.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $5,263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $58.40 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.