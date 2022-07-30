FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 786 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,124 shares of company stock worth $4,505,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

