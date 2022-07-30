FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 967 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CSX by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after buying an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

