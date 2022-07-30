FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

