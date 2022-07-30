FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,846 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $70,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.15 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

