FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 63,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.