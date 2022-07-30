FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of VMEO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

