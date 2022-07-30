FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

