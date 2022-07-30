FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $5,141,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.