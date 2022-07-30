FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $41,947,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after acquiring an additional 209,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $56.71 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

