First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.7% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.