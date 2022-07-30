First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,214 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.83% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $31,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

