FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

