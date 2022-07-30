Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 64,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,432,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 140.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

